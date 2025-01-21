Basil Joseph to direct his next film with Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead? Sookshmadarshini actor REACTS

Basil Joseph is currently basking in the success of his recent film Pravinkoodu Shappu. The actor has delivered yet another spectacular performance, and has enthralled all his fans. Recently, he opened up about venturing into the directorial space and spilled beans on his rumored project, where he would be directing the big M’s of Mollywood— Mohanlal and Mammootty.

For the unversed, the rumors about Basil Joseph crafting a film with both Mohanlal and Mammootty as actors have been going on for some time. And now, in a recent interview with Sillymonks Mollywood, he addressed the same.

The Minnal Murali star expressed that he has been working and looking over a few scripts now, but the shoot has not started for either of them. But when it came to his anticipated project with Mammootty and Mohanlal, he clarified that i will only happen when the time is right.

In his words, “I am planning to focus on directing for some time, stepping back from acting. Script work is ongoing for one or two projects, but the shoot hasn't started yet. It's beyond my control, so it hasn’t begun immediately. Regarding the movie with Mammootty and Mohanlal, it will happen at the right time.”

Well, in another of his recent interviews during an event for his film Pravinkoodu Shappu, Basil had grabbed attention with his staunch reply after being continuously compared with actor Dileep.

He mentioned that both of them are poles apart when it comes to their style of acting, and people only compare them since they both are hailed as ‘people’s favourite actor’.

However, Basil set the record straight by claiming how he has no interest in being likened to Dileep, who had crafted his career out of his own hard work. He added wanting to establish his own identity, without being in the shadow of anyone else.

