Baththa OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s comedy drama film online

Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 1, 2026. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the comedy-drama is all set to make its digital debut. Here are the OTT release details.

When and where to watch Baththa

Baththa will premiere on Netflix on October 29, 2026. The makers shared the announcement on social media with the caption, “You’re not ready for Baththa ’s rampage.”

Apart from Tamil, the film will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Here is the post:

Official trailer and plot of Baththa

Set in Madras in the late 1980s, Baththa follows Baththavachalam, a feared local figure who commands respect through intimidation. Young Sabhari, who lives in the same neighbourhood, is frightened of him after witnessing one of his confrontations.

Just before the summer vacation, Sabhari’s teacher confiscates his toy. Determined to retrieve it, he sneaks into the school early one morning. After using the toilet, he accidentally locks the bathroom door from the outside, only to discover that Baththa is trapped inside.

Terrified by Baththa’s threats, Sabhari runs away but later returns with rusks and feeds him through a narrow gap beneath the door. After several days, Baththa finally pleads to be released, promising not to hurt his mysterious captor.

When Sabhari’s mother announces that the family must leave for their native town, the boy gathers the courage to open the door. He finds Baththa unconscious and immediately calls for help. After being rescued, Baththa grows fond of Sabhari and begins changing his behaviour, even apologizing to his wife, Kannima, giving her the respect she never received.

As Baththa tries to discover who locked him inside, Sabhari eventually confesses the truth. Rather than becoming angry, Baththa embraces the boy.

Later, Baththa reveals that his harsh nature stems from years of ridicule over his inability to sing. Encouraged by Sabhari, he finally performs at his daughter Thenu’s puberty ceremony, earning the audience’s appreciation and finding acceptance.

Cast and crew of Baththa

Baththa stars Vijay Sethupathi and Master Sai Prithviraj in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan, Vishnu Govindan, Arjun Chidambaram, Ajay Ghosh, and others.

Written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film is co-produced by Atlee, known for directing Jawan. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar SK serves as the cinematographer. R. Kalaivanan is responsible for the editing.

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