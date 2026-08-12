Baththa Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan’s 3rd collab to hit screens on October 1, 2026

Vijay Sethupathi and director Balaji Tharaneetharan are all set to reunite with director Balaji Tharaneetharan for the 3rd time with the film Baththa. Presented by Atlee, the film will release in theaters on October 1, 2026.

Baththa Release Date

Taking to the social media handle, Atlee himself shared the movie’s first look poster along with the release date. Sharing the update, the filmmaker wrote, “K-town history la nadula konjam pakkatha skip pannama paatha. (If you look at K-town’s history without skipping a few pages in between.) You know it’s going to be a banger when this combo reunites for the third time.”

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In the first-look poster, Sethupathi is seen wearing a red shirt, sunglasses, and a thick gold chain, with a cigarette completing his stylish look. Apart from him, Baththa also stars Lijomol Jose in an important role, while Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film’s music and score.

With Selva Kumar SK handling the cinematography, Kalaivanan serves as the editor. While more details about the film are yet to be announced, this marks the third collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji.

Previously, the duo worked together on the film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. The black comedy follows the story of a man who develops anterograde amnesia after suffering a head injury two days before his wedding. His friends try to ensure that the wedding takes place before he recovers while concealing the incident from others.

The film was based on a real-life incident endured by Meiyazhagan director C. Prem Kumar.

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Later, the NKPK duo reunited for the romantic drama Seethakaathi, which marked the actor’s 25th film.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi is set to make a special appearance in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 . The upcoming sequel is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and serves as a continuation of the 2023 blockbuster. Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others are expected to play pivotal roles, while Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to make special appearances.

Moreover, the actor has reunited with Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Pocket Novel, co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty. He will also appear in STR’s Arasan and headline Mani Ratnam’s next directorial alongside Sai Pallavi.

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