Baththa Review: Vijay Sethupathi’s wholesome comedy drama turns into a journey of self discovery

Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 1, 2026. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film has debuted on the OTT platform Netflix. If you are planning to watch it online, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Set in late-1980s Madras, Baththa follows Baththavachalam, a feared local figure, and Sabhari, a timid schoolboy who accidentally locks him inside a school bathroom. Forced to depend on the boy for food and eventual rescue, Baththa develops an unexpected bond with him that gradually softens his intimidating nature.

As their relationship deepens, Baththa confronts his insecurities, begins treating his family with greater respect, and finds the courage to embrace a long-suppressed passion for singing.

What works in Baththa

Baththa offers a refreshing take on the genre with its grounded storytelling and organic situational humour. Instead of relying on exaggerated action or glorified hyper-masculinity, the film strips a fearsome man of his authority by placing him in an absurd survival situation. The enforcer begging an eight-year-old schoolboy for rusks under a bathroom door generates plenty of dry yet natural comedy without resorting to loud slapstick.

The film's biggest strength is the heartwarming relationship between the two leads. Their innocent and unguarded conversations gradually break down the man’s hardened exterior, creating an emotional bond that feels genuine rather than forced.

The authentic 1980s setting enhances its appeal. From the muted colour palette and vintage school supplies to the lived-in streets, the period detailing feels organic rather than theatrical. Moreover, Sai Abhayankkar keeps an impressive track list and background scores, orchestrating some soulful melodies that feel fresh in a saturated and tone-deaf contemporary musical world.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Baththa

Despite its engaging premise, Baththa struggles to sustain its momentum after the interval. His transformation from a ruthless individual into a soft-hearted man is also predictable, following a familiar redemption arc without offering many genuine surprises. The shift from light-hearted situational comedy to heavier emotional drama in the final act feels somewhat abrupt, disrupting the film's otherwise natural flow.

The supporting cast, including Lijomol Jose, is underutilised, with limited character development and little narrative significance.

The Performances

Vijay Sethupathi delivers a wonderfully restrained performance, relying on expressive eyes, subtle facial expressions, self-deprecating humor, and understated physical comedy. He sheds his star persona to portray Baththa's helplessness and vulnerability, recalling the charm of his earlier performances.

Master Sai Prithviraj compliments him beautifully, capturing a child's innocence, fear, and quiet comic timing with remarkable naturalness. Their effortless chemistry is the emotional backbone of the film.

The Verdict

Baththa is a sincere and impressive character-driven drama that finds humour and humanity in an unusual premise. Vijay Sethupathi's nuanced performance and his natural chemistry with Sai Prithviraj make it an engaging and wholesome watch.

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