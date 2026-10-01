Baththa Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Vijay Sethupathi starrer action comedy film

Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 1, 2026. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film has received mixed-to-positive reactions from netizens. Here’s what viewers have to say about the film.

Baththa Twitter Review

A netizen described Baththa as a decent watch, praising its superb first half while finding the second half comparatively average. They felt that the emotional moments and dark comedy worked well and appreciated the vintage feel of Vijay Sethupathi’s performance, along with the child actor’s performance.

However, the viewer felt that the film did not fully live up to the hype created by the previous day’s reviews. They also praised Sai Abhyankkar’s background score and concluded that Baththa is a good film, particularly when watched without expectations.

Another viewer found Baththa fun and entertaining, specifically highlighting Vijay Sethupathi’s performance and Sai Abhyankkar’s music. They felt that the film was an enjoyable overall experience.

A third viewer expressed strong appreciation for the film, calling it a worthwhile watch.

Another netizen described Baththa as a beautiful, simple, and heartwarming film. They felt that the performances were a major highlight and were pleasantly surprised by the song “Magale” and the unexpected ending. They also praised Sai Abhyankkar’s songs and background score, rating the film 3.75 out of 5.

Here are the reactions:

More about Baththa

Set in the late 1980s in North Madras (now Chennai), Baththa follows a feared local rowdy whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is accidentally locked inside an abandoned school restroom by a young boy named Sabari. Cut off from his gang and forced into isolation, Baththa gradually develops an unusual psychological bond with the child through the restroom door.

As their relationship deepens, the hardened outlaw is compelled to confront his violent past and question his way of life.

Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose play the lead roles, while Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran, Vishnu Govindhan, Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, and others appear in key roles.

Written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film is produced by Atlee , Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain, and Ajit Andhare. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, while Selvakumar SK has handled the cinematography. R. Kalaivanan serves as the editor.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Song Bindass OUT: Nora Fatehi sets the floor on fire with sizzling dance number in Rajinikanth starrer