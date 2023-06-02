Bazooka First Look: Mammootty promises an action-packed ride as he flaunts his new avatar

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema, is busy in his acting career with some promising projects in his kitty. The veteran actor is set to launch yet another new director in the industry, with his upcoming project, Bazooka. The much-awaited film is helmed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, the son of the senior writer, Kaloor Dennis. After a long wait, the promising first-look poster of Bazooka is finally revealed on social media, and the film fanatics are highly impressed with it.

Mammootty flaunts his stylish avatar in Bazooka first look

As always, the megastar has once again left his fans and Malayalam cinema audiences stunned, by flaunting his stylish new avatar in the Bazooka first look poster. In the promising poster, which hints that the movie will be an action-packed ride, Mammootty is seen uncovering his vintage bike, in the backdrop of a garage. The veteran actor has once again proved that age is just a number with his new look in the poster.

Mammootty is seen in a tan denim jacket with a name card on its arms that reads 'Maryanose Garage', in the first look poster of Bazooka. He paired the jacket with dark grey cargo trousers and a t-shirt. The megastar completed his look with a pair of YSL sunglasses, black leather shoes, and a mini ponytail. Before the release of the first look poster, Mammootty had taken to his official handles and shared a special video of the poster shoot prep, with his fans and followers.

