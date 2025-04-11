Bazooka: Mammootty's action flick hit by piracy, full movie gets leaked online

Bazooka, starring Mammootty in the lead role, received an overwhelming response in theaters following its release on April 10. Despite clashing with other major releases like Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Good Bad Ugly, the film managed to draw audiences and keep the cash registers ringing on its opening day.

Unfortunately, the movie has reportedly been leaked on several pirated websites. Despite efforts to curb piracy, Bazooka began streaming illegally on multiple platforms soon after its release. It now remains to be seen how the film performs in the coming days at the box office amidst this setback.

Mammootty's previous film, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, was also leaked online just hours after its release. This isn’t an isolated case, as most recent Malayalam films have faced similar issues. Even L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was hit by piracy.

While such leaks may not significantly impact the box office performance of bigger films, they do affect smaller releases. Even Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly was also leaked online after its theatrical release. Since the film is doing well, the makers might avoid addressing the issue to prevent drawing unwanted attention to the pirated version.

For those unaware, when Thandel leaked, the makers held a major press conference to raise awareness. However, it backfired as more people became aware of the pirated copy. They later admitted that addressing the issue publicly had a negative effect on the film’s performance.

Coming back to Bazooka, the movie is directed by Deeno Dennis and follows the life of ACP Benjamin Joshua, a determined police officer from Kochi, as he investigates a string of mysterious murders committed by a gang mimicking the patterns of a video game.

As the killings escalate, Benjamin joins forces with Antony John, a businessman and ethical hacker, to track down the culprits. Together, they uncover a chilling conspiracy.

The film stars Mammootty as Antony John and Gautham Vasudev Menon as ACP Benjamin, alongside Babu Antony, Divya Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan, Jagadish, and others in pivotal roles.

