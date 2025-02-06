Bazooka: Mammootty's Malayalam action film postponed from a February release date; REPORTS

Mammootty delivered a rather average number with his recent release Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Moving on, the Mollywood icon had another film in the pipeline, Bazooka, directed by the debutant Deeno Dennis. However, a recent report now suggests that the action-adventure flick is likely to have been postponed.

As per industry insider Sreedhar Pillai, Bazooka is likely to have been postponed from its erstwhile scheduled release date, February 14. While the new date has not been announced, it is reportedly now going to hit the big screens sometime in April-May 2025.

However, having said this, there is yet to be any official update on the matter that is shared by the makers or producers of the movie.

Well, it was on January 4 when the makers of Bazooka, Yoodlee Films dropped the first announcement regarding the release date of the Mammootty starrer. The makers had back then confirmed that the film would be released on February 14.

Speaking about the film, besides Mammootty, it also features actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathri Iyer, Shine Tom Chacko, Mime Gopi and others.

Coming back to Mammootty’s recent release with Dominic And The Ladies Purse, the film underperformed at the box office, despite strong buzz about the film hitting the bull’s eye.

Based on box office collections, the film could mint only Rs. 18 crore worldwide, even in its extended opening week of theatrical run. While it began with a decent week-wise collection after its first-day first-show, over time it stumbled and faltered in the run.

Therefore, with the upsetting record of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, all eyes are on Bazooka, since audiences now expect a better score for the Mammootty starrer to create once it releases.