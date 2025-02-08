Bazooka postponed: Mammootty starrer confirms new release date, Deeno Dennis directorial to now hit big screens on...

Mammootty’s last release, Dominic And The Ladies Purse, had a good run at the box office. And now the Malayalam icon is all set for his next spectacular movie, Bazooka. The film was earlier scheduled to release on February 14; however, some reports suggested it was getting postponed. Amid anticipation, the makers have now confirmed a new release date.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mammootty dropped a new poster of the Deeno Dennis directorial and announced a new release date of April 10, 2025 for Bazooka.

He wrote, “#Bazooka in Cinemas Worldwide from April 10, 2025. #BazookaFromApril10.”

Well, the first report about Bazooka getting postponed surfaced back on February 6. Industry insider Sreedhar Pillai dropped the update on the matter on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The new date of release for the movie was suggested sometime around April-May 2025. However, no official confirmation on the same was given by the makers back at that time.

Coming back to the star cast of Bazooka, apart from Mammootty, the movie also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathri Iyer, Shine Tom Chacko, Mime Gopi and others.

After the considerable debacle in terms of box office numbers by the senior Malayalali actor’s last release, Dominic And The Ladies Purse, it is evident that fans have a strong anticipation about Bazooka hitting the mark and keeping his winning streak alive.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s new and suave look for Bazooka has also grabbed considerable attention, since he is seen visibly flaunting a well-built physique and new hairdo for the project.

The teaser of Bazooka has already been out, and the gripping narrative seems to have become the talk of the town in no time.