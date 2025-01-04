Bazooka Release Date: Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s actioner to hit the theaters on THIS date

Mammootty’s upcoming Malayalam actioner, Bazooka, has been one of his most-hyped projects at the moment. Directed by Deeno Dennis, the film was announced in April 2023, with a tentative release sometime in January 2025. However, after a long wait, the makers have finally locked in the date when the movie will hit the theaters.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the production house of the Mammootty starrer, Yoodlee Films, dropped an official poster announcing the release date which is now February 14, 2025.

Check out the official post here:

Coming to the ensemble cast of the film, besides Mammootty, it also stars actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, Jagadish, Shine Tom Chacko, Mime Gopi and others.

The shooting for the film was completed by October 2024. Bazooka’s background score is composed by Saeed Abbas, while the songs are finalized by Midhun Mukundan.

As per reports, filmmaker Deeno Dennis spent as long as three years to formalize the script for the movie, which features a tight narrative and strongly built characters. Moreover, Mammootty is said to have been immediately drawn by the same, and had shot for over 45 days on it.

It was back on August 15 when the official teaser of Bazooka was shared by the makers. At first glance, both Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon were seen portraying intense characters, as they joined hands to combat a mortal conflict.

Check out the teaser here:

On the other hand, what grabbed attention was Mammootty’s unique new style statement for the film, comprising a suave half ponytail, a full beard and heavy rimmed glasses.

Besides Bazooka, Mammootty also another big release in queue, titled Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse.

The Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial action thriller will be releasing in theaters on January 23.

