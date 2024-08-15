Bazooka teaser OUT: Mammootty joins hands with Gautham Vasudev Menon for a tale of moral conflict

The much-anticipated teaser for Bazooka, showcasing the iconic actor Mammootty alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, was unveiled on August 15. In this teaser, Mammootty makes a memorable appearance, donning a half-ponytail and surrounded by classic cars, effectively establishing the enigmatic nature of his character. The teaser suggests a storyline rich in the timeless conflict between good and evil, with Mammootty's character ready to confront significant obstacles.

The teaser begins with Gautham Vasudev Menon's character, a police officer, deceiving his superiors while his team viciously beats up criminals in the streets. He is also shown taking down miscreants with his gun. Following this, Babu Antony’s voiceover, portraying the antagonist, sets the tone by stating that the unfolding events are a game that begins with one and concludes with a hundred, symbolizing a battle between good and evil. The visuals then transition to a man clad in a black overcoat entering a football stadium, accompanied by intense and ominous music.

Mammootty is introduced sitting calmly in a room, awakened by a computerized assistant prompting him to prepare for a mission and dress in a tuxedo. The scene shifts to Mammootty stepping out of a vintage car, exuding elegance in a black tuxedo, his sleek hair neatly tied back in a bun. With a thick mustache and beard, he radiates a fierce presence as the background voice gravely hints at impending doom. The teaser ends with Gautham Vasudev Menon questioning Mammootty about his role, to which the actor confidently replies that there isn’t a role he hasn't taken on, subtly referencing his extensive career in cinema.

Advertisement

Check out the teaser below:

Bazooka is an upcoming film directed by Deeno Dennis, featuring the legendary Mammootty in a lead role. This film marks a significant collaboration, as it brings together Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon, who plays a pivotal role in the movie.

The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Shine Tom Chacko, Hakkim Shah, Aishwarya S. Menon, Babu Antony and others.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Mammootty to play a Sherlock Holmes-like private investigator in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam debut