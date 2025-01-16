BB 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks silence on getting no social media shoutouts from Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar; ‘I don’t care…’

Shilpa Shirodkar missed out on the final race to lift the trophy for Bigg Boss 18. The former actress was recently evicted, despite giving it her best shot. In her first post-eviction interview, she opened up about not receiving any support from her family members on social media, especially her brother-in-law Mahesh Babu and her sister, Namrata Shirodkar.

Speaking with Galatta, Shilpa Shirodkar was asked to respond to trolls who pointed out that nobody from her family, including Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, had posted anything on social media to express their support for her.

In response, the evicted Bigg Boss 18 contestant said:

“Oh my God! Come on! You’re not gonna judge a relationship based on a post. It’s ridiculous! And truly honestly, yeh seekha hai maine Bigg Boss ke ghar mein (And honestly, this is what I have learned inside the Bigg Boss house): I don’t care what people say. I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that’s all that matters.”

Shilpa further added that while people might pass judgments and hold multiple points of view on the matter, it would certainly not change the dynamics she shares with her family members.

For the unversed, during her time on the reality show, Shilpa had confessed to having a massive fight with her sister Namrata before entering the house. Speaking with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, she expressed deep regret and revealed how much she missed her family.

A couple of weeks ago, Shilpa Shirodkar was visited inside the Bigg Boss house by her daughter, Anoushka Ranjit. The former actress had a complete meltdown as soon as she saw her daughter and broke down into tears.

