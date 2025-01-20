BB Kannada 11: Did Trivikram propose to Bhavya Gowda on the show? Kichcha Sudeep grills contestants about viral moment

The latest turn of events inside Bigg Boss Kannada 11 has been quite interesting. Well, as the show is gearing up for its grand finale, the finalists seem to have been putting their best foot forward in the race to lift the trophy.

Now, the recent weekend episode of the show saw the host, Kichcha Sudeep, grill contestant Bhavya Gowda for her alleged romantic liking for co-participant Trivikram.

For the unversed, there has been a viral buzz about Bhavya allegedly getting proposed to by Trivikram on the reality show. A video of the same was shown to the former by the host during the weekend episode.

Later on, it was Kichcha who directly asked Bhavya about what actually unfurled and if she was serious with her response.

However, the diva simply highlighted that she and Trivikram were genuinely good friends and she, in fact, took it as a joke when this all happened.

In her words, “There is nothing like that between me and Trivikram; we are good friends; we just have a good friendship and bonding. I didn't know this matter would be so serious. I just joked when he asked."

On the other hand, Trivikram too responded to the controversy he stirred after proposing to Bhavya on national television.

The artist relayed similar feelings and revealed that they were just good friends and there was no love between them whatsoever.

He said, “We are just good friends; there is no love between us."

In other news, Kichcha Sudeep has been in the limelight lately, ever since he announced his decision to quit as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada after the current season is over. The actor had been associated with this reality show franchise for more than 10 seasons now.

