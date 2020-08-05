  • facebook
BB Malayalam 3 Abhirami Suresh pens a heartfelt note on co contestant and sister Amrutha Suresh’s birthday

Wishing her a happy birthday, Abhirami also wished her for Friendship Day, stating that they both have been best friends since they were born.
11325 reads Mumbai
On the birthday of her sister Amrutha Suresh, Abhirami Suresh penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and shared her photo. Calling her a lioness, she stated that her sister is her everything. She also marvelled at her selflessness and promised to have her back always. Wishing her a happy birthday, Abhirami also wished her for Friendship Day, stating that they both have been best friends since they were born. They both were co-contestants in the third season of Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss.

Sharing the photo, she wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my dearest Kanmani... @amruthasuresh. You’re one in a million! You’re the perfect combination of all the good and evil! What would my life have looked like if you weren’t my sister, my best friend and my BIGG BOSS? Thanks for holding many hands together at a time in your journey of growth which only very few can do :) You’re genuine. Selfless. Loving!! Brilliantly talented. God-fearing. God gifted! You’re everything Ammu!”

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday my dearest Kanmani... @amruthasuresh സത്യം പറയാലോ, You’re one in a million! You’re the perfect combination of all the good and evil! പക്ഷെ എന്തൊക്കെ പറഞ്ഞാലും, What would my life have looked like if you weren’t my sister, my best friend and my BIGG BOSS?  ഞാൻ തെണ്ടി തിരിഞ്ഞു നടന്നേനെ ഞാൻ മാത്രല്ല കുറെ പേര്  Thanks for holding many hands together at a time in your journey of growth which only very few can do :) You’re genuine. Selfless. Loving!! Brilliantly talented. God fearing. God gifted! You’re everything ammu! You’re a limited edition :)) You’re a star!! You’re everything to me my sister :) Shine shine shine my dear lioness !! I’ll always have your back!!! And I know you’ve got mine too :) And also, happy friendship day to my BEST FRIEND SINCE BIRTH:) Cheers to many many more years of love, fights, hardships, success, everything! Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmma കണ്മണി 

A post shared by Abhirami Suresh (@ebbietoot) on

Abhirami Suresh had an amazing journey for 25 days in the Malayalam Bigg Boss house.  The show hosted by Mohanlal was called off following the lockdown imposed by the government to control the outspread of COVID 19. In an interview with The Times Of India, she opened up how her sister was a better contestant than her as she saw the other participants as contestants and did not have any personal relationship with them.

Credits :Instagram

