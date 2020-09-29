BB Tamil 4: Lakshmi Menon REACTS on receiving backlash over her comment on cleaning toilets

While some have criticized Lakshmi Menon's comment, several people have lauded her for her bold statement.

Popular actress Lakshmi Menon was rumoured to be a contestant in the fourth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. However, the actress denied the rumours stating that she would not clean some one else’s toilet and plates and cry in front of cameras. After her statement, she received numerous backlash for her comment. However, she released a new statement saying that she stands by what she said. He added that it was not necessary for her to explain to the others what her stand is.

She said, “In my home, I clean my own thing and I don’t expect to clean up things that I used. Likewise, I do not like to clean someone else’s plates and toilets. This what I’m. I don’t have to go around explaining people why I do what I do. It is my way of living”. While some have criticized her comment, several people have lauded her for her bold statement.

Also Read: Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha on her birthday with a beautiful photo; Calls her the most special person

Several celebrities are rumoured to be taking part in the show as contestants. So far, it is being reported that the season will have Vanitha Vijayakumar, Rio Raj, TikTok fame Elakiya maybe the contestants. However, we have to wait for the makers’ official announcement to know who are all participating in the show’s fourth season. It was also reported recently that two of the selected contestants tested positive for COVID 19. The official promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 has followed the teaser which was released on 27th August. In the teaser, the season’s first look was also revealed.

Share your comment ×