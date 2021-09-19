BB Telugu 5: Ram Charan reveals Nagarjuna inspired him to stay fit in lockdown; Uma Devi to get evicted?

The Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 saw out of 6 nominated contestants, Anee, Priyanka and Lobo getting saved from the eviction, while Uma Devi, Nataraj, Shailaja Priya and Kajal are still in the danger zone. While one will leave the show tonight in the second week of the game, the buzz is actress Uma Devi will get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 5. However, the official announcement will be made by host Nagarjuna in tonight's episode.

Meanwhile, yesterday's episode witnessed Ram Charan as the guest. The RRR actor had a gala time as he also interacted with the contestants through TV. He pulled Ravi's leg and also praised a few contestants like Lobo and choreographer Anee. Maanas while interacting with Ram Charan revealed that he studied in the same school as Charan's. Sharing a little known fact, Maanas also revealed about Charan and Rana Daggubati bunking school. The Rangasthalam star spilled the beans on his fitness and that Nag inspired him to stay fit during the lockdown. The handsome hunk was on the show as he has been signed as a brand ambassador for an OTT app.

Check out the promo of the last episode:

Later, Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh also joined Ram Charan for the promotions of their film, Maestro. The film got released on September 17.

Host Nagarjuna ended the show by taking a class of the contestants for their wrongdoings throughout the week. He advised Lobo to quit smoking, which the latter promised to do for the sake of his family.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sep 16 highlights: Shanmukh gets birthday message from girlfriend; Vishwas becomes captain

Nagarjuna, on the other hand, appreciated Anee for knowing her mistakes during the task Sweta, on the other hand, regretted slapping Hamida and Lobo and she apologised to them during the weekend episode.