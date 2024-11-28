BB Telugu 8: Rohini Reddy, Mukku Avinash and Nikhil Maliyakkal gear up as contenders for ‘Ticket to Finale;' here’s what’s next in store for them

Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is slowly rolling in towards its final showdown. The contestants too are preparing to put their best foot forward so as to lift the coveted trophy at the end. The nine housemates of the show at the moment have been tasked with various activities for the Ticket to Finale round, post which only one of them will emerge as the first finalist and get immunity against elimination till the last leg.

The game is intensifying among the contestants each passing day, while strong rumors of a double elimination are doing the rounds on the internet. Amid it all, the recent episode saw contestants Rohini Reddy, Mukku Avinash and Nikhil Maliyakkal get selected as the first set of contenders for the Ticket to Finale task.

However, the trio will now proceed to face another round of challenges and tasks from which only one of them will get the chance to win the ticket to the finale and emerge as the first finalist of this season.

It must be noted that all three of them are strong competitors of the show, and they can be expected to put their best efforts into the conquest to get hold of the lucrative and only one pass to become the finalist.

For the unversed, the tasks for ‘Ticket to Finale’ are being hosted by the ex-housemates of the show who entered the BB House once more to pick out the finalists.

So far, six former contestants have re-entered for the same, including Akhil Sarthak-Alekhya Harika, Maanas Nagulapalli-Priyanka Jain, and Vithika Punarnavi.

Amid the fight to become finalists, the housemates are also facing the impending nominations. The event for Week 13 has been named Rangu Paduddi.

So far, the nominated contestants of this week are Gautham, Prerana, Vishnupriya, Nikhil, Prithvi, Tasty Teja, Avinash, and Nabeel.

It would be interesting to note which of the contenders finally gets a Ticket to Finale pass and makes it as the first finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

