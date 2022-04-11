BB Ultimate: Balaji Murugadoss lifts the trophy of Silambarasan TR's OTT show

BB Ultimate, the Tamil OTT reality show of Bigg Boss has come to an end. Yesterday, the much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Ultimate, hosted by Silambarasan TR, has concluded on a high note with a grand gala finale. Actor Balaji Murugadoss won the title and emerged the first ever to lift the trophy of the OTT Tamil edition. He was also presented with the trophy and Rs. 20 lakhs prize money.

Previous Bigg Boss Tamil season winners Raju Jeyamohan, Aari, Riythvika, and others including a few ex-contestants Yashika Anand, and Samyuktha graced the grand finale and performed some sizzling performances.

Following Balaji as winner, Thamarai Selvi stood in the top 2 of the season. Actress Ramya Pandian, who entered as a wild card, put up a tough fight and secured her place as the third finalist among the other contestants. Shruthi walked out of the show with Rs 15 Lakh.

Host Silambarsan, who recently stepped into Kamal Haasan's shoes after he walked out due to work commitments, has given blockbuster entertainment every weekend. The actor has also flaunted his dance moves in the grand finale as he grooved with the contestants.

Hansika Motwani along with Bigg Boss 3 winner Mugen Rao graced the event as guests of the night. The duo came to promote their new web series titled MY3, touted to be India's first robotic love story.

On a similar note, Bigg Boss Ultimate grand finale is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

