‘Be happy, Be kind’: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and family celebrate New Year 2022 at Burj Khalifa

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and their family have jetted off to Dubai to celebrate New Year 2022 away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Their New Year was a private affair where the entire family appeared to have enjoyed a joyous dinner together. Mahesh Babu also took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into their intimate outing and while doing so, he also penned an inspiring and positive note for all his followers.

The South superstar wrote, “Trust the magic of new beginnings! Be happy, be kind, be grateful! Happy New Year #2022! Stay safe everyone. Love you all.” In the photo shared by Mahesh Babu, the star can be seen sharing a contagious smile with his family as the camera captures them together. Going by the photo, it seems that the entire family had a gala time together. Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu, who last minted praises for his stint in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is now gearing up to essay a dual role in his upcoming flick, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor will play the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in the movie. Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also star Keerthy Suresh alongside Mahesh. Touted to be a political thriller movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will supposedly revolve around the theme of corruption, which takes place at government offices.

