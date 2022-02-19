Beach walks, boat rides & goofy selfies: Pooja Hegde summarizes her vacay at Maldives with a montage

All those who religiously follow Pooja Hedge will know that the 31-year-old actress is vacationing in the Maldives. Since Day 1 of her vacation, Pooja has been treating her fans with sneak peeks. Be it her mother’s 60th birthday celebration or her leisure time at the beach or yoga sessions, Pooja has shared them all on social media. She also shared some Insta-worthy pictures on ‘gram. On February 18, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her adventurous vacation in the Maldives.

In the short video shared by Pooja Hegde, she summarized her whole vacation where she showed beach walks, boat rides, dinner dates, and goofy selfies. While sharing the video, she wrote. “In summary #justkeepswimming #FindingPooja #gypsysoul.” Her fans too could not stop gushing over the video as they flooded the comment section with sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Amazing.” Another fan commented, “How cute” along with a heart emoticon. The video will surely make you go for a beach vacation ASAP!

Earlier, Pooja shared a video on social media where she was seen grooving on the song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from her upcoming movie Beast which also stars Thalapathy Vijay. The peppy number was released on Valentine’s Day and has already become a social media sensation. Several celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu have already taken the ‘Arabic Kuthu’ challenge.

Beast will mark Pooja’s return to the Tamil industry after almost a decade and with this movie, Thalapathy Vijay and she will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. Pooja Hegde was last seen in a Tamil film in the year 2012 which was Mysskin’s Mugamoodi.

