Beast Jolly O Gymkhana Song: Thalapathy Vijay crooned track is a fun, peppy and celebration track to groove

The second single titled Jolly O Gymkhana from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is out. Sung by the star himself, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track looks like a colourful, fun and peppy celebration song. Set in a beachy vibe, the actors flaunt amazing dance steps, choreographed by Jani Master.

The lyrical video of the Beast's second single features the lead pair Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde flaunting fun dance movies and director Nelson Dilipkumar, music composer Anirudh Ravichander along with a big group of dance artists also make appearances. Vijay singing the song, one can be sure that the fans are going to love this one. Ku Karthik has penned the lyrics of Jolly O Gymkhana.

The first song from Beast, Arabic Kuthu was a tremendous hit with celebs like Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh recreating the number in their unique style. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song had a voice by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. The film marks the comeback to Tamil cinema after 9 years. The film also stars also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Liliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal and others.

