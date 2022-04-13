Beast: Keerthy Suresh's excitement for Vijay's film proves she is a fangirl, grooves to Arabic Kuthu

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast hit the theaters today and guess who is excited about the movie? It is none other than his biggest fangirl and actress Keerthy Suresh. Yes, the beauty watched the morning show with her friends in Chennai and her excitement about watching her favourite star proves she is a true fangirl who is just like us.

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and shared a video showing her excitement about watching Vijay's Beast in theatres. Her happiness as she was heading to theatres to watch the movie proves she is a true fangirl and there is nothing to hide. She is also seen dancing to Arabic Kuthu, setting the mood right before watching the storm on the big screen. The actress watched the movie in the early morning and her pics from the theaters have surfaced on social media.

On many occasions, Keerthy Suresh flaunted her admiration for Vijay, be it musical tribute on his birthday to grooving to his songs. Recently, even for Beast, she took up the viral Arabic Kuthu challenge and performed the hook step of the song.

Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is receiving a humungous response from the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be starring alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. She is also teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial project titled, Maamannam. She also has Bhoola Shankar with Chiranjeevi.

