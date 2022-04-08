Beast Mode: New song from Vijay starrer is an instant hit, has all the right notes

After Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, the makers of Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer action flick Beast have released the third single from the movie, Beast Mode. Crooned by Anirudh Ravichander, the track is the theme song of the upcoming dark comedy. Some glimpses from the number were also showcased in the power-packed Beast trailer. The music for the movie has been rendered by Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently, Director Nelson Dilip Kumar and Pooja Hegde reached Hyderabad to promote their next. The maker looked breezy in a blue shirt and black trousers, while Pooja Hegde caught many eyes in a red leather top and black baggy lowers.

Check out the song below:

Before Beast Mode, the makers dropped Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana from the film and both the songs turned out to be a treat for the music lovers. As a matter of fact, Arabic Kuthu was also converted into a social media challenge, where numerous celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, and Rashmika Mandanna were seen tapping their foot on the thumping track. The single was also the first attempt by Vijay at singing. Its lyrics were penned by Sivakarthikeyan and it was jointly sung by Anirudh Racichander and Jonita Gandhi.

Financed by Sun Pictures, this highly discussed drama will also see Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in significant roles.

Furthermore, Vijay will be seen as the protagonist in Vamshi Paidipally’s recently launched venture Thalapathy66 alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The project has already managed to create a lot of noise among the audience.

