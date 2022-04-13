Beast: Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh & others watch Vijay's FDFS, fans' celebrations take theatres by storm

The much awaited and anticipated film of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast has finally hit the theatres. The film, which has been the talk of the town ever since it's announcement, is receiving tremendous response from the FDFS. The screenings have begun worldwide and fans flocked to theatres in thousands to the action film and began celebrations outside theatres to welcome their star.

Not just audiences, even many celebs such as the Beast team including Pooja Hegde, Aparna Das, Anirudh Ravichander, Nelson Dilipkumar also watched the FDFS with audiences. Keerthy Suresh, Priyanka Arul Mohan and other celebs also watched Vijay's movie at midnight in theatres. Pics of celebs enjoying movies in theaters are currently going viral on Twitter.

The theatres are filled with huge cut out posters, and lights and the response from fans while watching the movie is unbelievable. The fans are making sure to every movie of Thalapathy Vijay on the screen and can't stop grooving to songs, which are already chartbusters. Several videos of fans enjoying the movie in theatres have surfaced on social media.

Alongside Vijay, the flick also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko will also be seen in supporting roles in this highly awaited movie. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Vijay's next, while Manoj Paramahamsa is responsible for the cinematography. R. Nirmal has looked after the film's edit.

Also Read: Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast set for a Monstrous opening; Eyes opening day record of Sarkar in Tamil Nadu