Beast: Pooja Hegde shares a glimpse of her practice session as she preps for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Titled as 'Beast', the film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, while Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project.

As the country is slowly getting back to normal following the second wave of Covid 19, the South film industry is back with a bang. Pooja Hegde has been giving us glimpses of her schedule while revealing that she is out there rocking and prepping for her next films. Yesterday, she shared a photo from the airport while revealing that she is back to the sets of Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam'.

Now, she has shared a photo on her Instagram story, while revealing that she is preparing for her film with Thalapathy Vijay and revealed that she is taking up dance practice sessions for the upcoming film beast. In the photo, the pan Indian actor can be seen stretching and flexing her muscles ahead of the session. Titled as 'Beast', the film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, while Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project. Vijay’s first look for 'Beast' was released on the actor’s birthday.

See the photo here:

It had also been reported that a huge shopping mall set was constructed in Chennai to shoot the next schedule. However, there has been no official update from the makers about the next schedule and it is expected to be made soon. A report also came up suggesting that the film will hit the big screens on Tamil New Year 2022. Anirudh Ravichander is roped in to compose music for the film, which is touted to be an action drama.

