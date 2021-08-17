Beast: Thalapathy Vijay and team to head Russia for next action schedule

One of the most popular actors in South Indian cinema who enjoys an enormous fanbase in the South States is Thalapathy Vijay. Every single update of him goes viral in minutes and reaches millions of people. Following the success of Master (2021,) Vijay is now gearing up for another film titled Beast this year. The title and first look of the much-awaited project of Beast was unveiled recently and took the internet by storm.

Post-Lockdown 2.0 of the second wave of the novel Coronavirus, Beast began rolling. Thalapathy Vijay and the team have wrapped two major schedules so far and are currently shooting for the third schedule in Chennai. After this, Vijay and the Beast team will head to Russia for the next schedule. the makers are planning to shoot an intense fight sequence and is said to be the biggest highlight of the film.

Vijay is reportedly essaying the role of a con agent, and the film is reported to be filled with action and romance. Beast is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the film, which also marks her comeback of sorts into Tamil cinema after making her onscreen debut in 2012 with Jiiva-starrer Mugamoodi. Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das will be seen in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is rendering the tunes. Under the Sun Pictures banner, Kalanithi Maran is bankrolling Beast.