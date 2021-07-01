  1. Home
Beast: Thalapathy Vijay & Pooja Hegde kickstart new schedule today in Chennai; Here's all you need to know

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde to kick start the second shooting schedule of Beast in Chennai today. Reportedly, to film a dance number and stunt sequence.
3447 reads Mumbai
Thalapathy Vijay & Pooja Hegde kickstart Beast new schedule
Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors in South India who enjoys a huge fanbase in the Telugu states. After scoring a massive success with Master, Vijay is all pumped up with his next project titled Beast, which is garnering a wide range of attention. The makers released two look posters from the Beast, on the occasion of the director Nelson Dilipkumar’s birthday and Vijay’s birthday on June 21 and 22, respectively. The team of Beast including Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde are all set to kick start the second schedule in Chennai.

With the government lifting the lockdown restrictions recently, film industries are buzzing with movie shoots. Beast is the latest movie, which kickstarted the second schedule of shooting in Chennai. Recently, both the lead actors, Vijay and Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport as they headed off to Chennai to begin shooting for Beast. According to the reports, the second schedule of the shoot will go on for 20 days and a dance number with a stunt sequence will be filmed. It is to be noted that a few days ago, Pooja Hegde began the dance rehearsal for Beast and also shared a photo on her Instagram. 

Beast is an action thriller written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The two looks, which were recently released, showed Vijay all-powerful and handsome with guns. The first schedule of Vijay's Beast was shot in Georgia for about twenty days. Beast will mark the debut of Pooja Hegde in the Tamil film industry. Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Aparna Das will be seen in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director. Beast is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

