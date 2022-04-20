Beast: Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekar REACTS on the film's average performance at box office

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was released recently, on April 13, clashing with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. Though the film did wonders at the box office in terms of collections, it has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekar in an interview slammed director Nelson for the lack of screenplay in the film.

SA Chandrasekar expressed his displeasure after watching his son Vijay's film Beast in a recent interview with a Tamil television channel. He pointed out that Beast was solely riding on Vijay's star power and said, "I enjoyed Arabic Kuthu like a die-hard fan would. But, Beast relied solely on Vijay's stardom. The film was a serious subject about international terrorist organisations. There should be magic in the screenplay. Where is it? The director has to study how the military functions. He should know how a RAW agent behaves. That was missing."

SA Chandrasekar refrained from giving success credit to the Nelson Dilipkumar and also added, "There's no doubt that Beast will become a hit. However, the film worked because of a music director, a fight master, a dance master, an editor and a hero."

Keeping aside the lukewarm reviews, the film is scoring well at the box office. The film crossed Rs. 100 crores, making it the first film since Master in January 2021 to hit the three-digit mark. Alongside Vijay, the flick also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

