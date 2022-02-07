Beast: Thalapathy Vijay's first single 'Arabic Kuthu' details OUT; Promo video is a perfect laughter riot

The big update from Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is here. The first single from the film is titled Arabic Kuthu and the promo video featuring music composer Anirudh Ravichander, director Nelson Dilipkumar, song writer Sivakarthikeyan with a cameo appearance of Vijay is a perfect laughter riot and leaves you excited for the full song. The lyrical video of Arabic Kuthu will release on February 14, on Valentine's Day.

Touted to be a black comedy, Beast stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and Bjorn Surrao in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Beast is gearing up for a theatrical release on 14 April and with trade pandits already proclaiming it as a blockbuster hit.