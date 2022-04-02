Beast Trailer Out: Vijay shows his brutal side in Nelson Dilipkumar's dark comedy

The wait is finally over, makers of Vijay and Pooja Hegde fronted Beast have unveiled the much-anticipated trailer from the upcoming dark comedy. As expected, the clip holds a perfect blend of action and drama. The almost 2 and a half minute clip starts with a mall hijack and is followed by its investigation. How the hero Vijay saves the day, makes for the film’s storyline. He has truly nailed the brutal avatar in this latest drama.

Pooja Hegde plays one of the captives in her next. The video has some impactful action sequences. It seems like Vijay is headed to deliver another masala entertainer. With the Beast Mode on, fans cannot wait for 13 April to witness this action flick on the big screens.

Check out the trailer below:

Now, let us get a little familiar with the other cast and crew of this magnum project which has been made under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from the lead pair, Beast will also feature Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the movie, while Manoj Paramahamsa has handled the camera. Editing for the venture has been done by R. Nirmal.

Meanwhile, Vijay Thalapathy has also been roped in to play the protagonist in Vamshi Paidipally's next. Reports suggest that Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has been approached to play the female lead in the project. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

