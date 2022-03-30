Beast: Trailer of Thalapathy Vijay & Nelson Dilipkumar's action film to release on April 2

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is the most awaited movie of the year with huge expectations. The makers treated fans with the much-awaited news, which is the trailer of the film. The trailer of the beast is set to release on April 2 at 6 PM. The video is expected to be visual speculate with loads of action and romance.

Sharing the big news on Twitter, the makers wrote, "The much-awaited #BeastTrailer is releasing on April 2nd @ 6 PM. Namma aattam inimey vera maari irukum."

They have also dropped two numbers from the movie, Arabic Kuthu and, Jolly O Gymkhana, which are on top of the music lover's playlist.

This Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is scheduled to hit the silver screens on 13 April. Alongside Vijay, the flick also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko will also be seen in supporting roles in this highly awaited movie. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Vijay's next, while Manoj Paramahamsa is responsible for the cinematography. R. Nirmal has looked after the film's edit.

