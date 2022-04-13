Beast Twitter Review: Fans hail Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller, call it a 'complete blockbuster package'

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Beast is out worldwide in the theatres today, April 13. Fans and celebrities who flocked to the theatres to catch the FDFS of the film have already started sharing reviews on Twitter. As expected, the hijack drama has struck the right chord with the audiences and is receiving a tremendous response with good collections with FDFS itself

The film's storyline, dialogues, screenplay and humour, and otherworldly performances of the actors especially Vijay have received huge praises. From Pooja Hegde to Selvaraghavan, everyone has done commendable jobs with their roles, according to audiences. The action scenes and comedy timing performed by Vijay are too notch and have got a special mention. Overall, fans call the film a complete blockbuster package with action, thrilling elements, action, comedy, and romance.

Vijay plays the role of a spy in Beast who's skilled in various defense techniques. Directed by Nelson, the film shows Beast's swag in how he beats those terrorists and makes sure that all the hostages are safe.

Check out Beast's Twitter reaction here:

Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and it features Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley among others. The music for the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The mega project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. Vijay's Beast is enjoying a solo release for one day as KGF: Chapter 2 will be sharing the screen space tomorrow April 14.

