Beast: Varun Dhawan unveils the nail-biting trailer of Vijay and Pooja Hegde's film in Hindi

After making everyone dumbstruck with the nail-biting trailer of Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Beast, Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan has unveiled the Hindi trailer of his forthcoming dark comedy.

The heart-wrenching clip opens with a mall hijack and as the luck would have it, a highly trained spy, played by Vijay is already inside the mall. How it saves the lives of all the captives, including Pooja Hegde is the essence of Beast. The high-octane action scenes in the video are breathtaking.

Check out the trailer below:

After this powerful preview, fans can hardly wait for 13 April, when Beast will come to theatres. The Tamil trailer of the action drama received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Besides Vijay and Pooja Hegde, this Nelson Dilipkumar’s flick also stars Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is onboard the project as the music composer, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. R. Nirmal is the editor for Vijay’s latest drama. Financed by Sun Pictures, the shoot for this highly anticipated movie has taken place in various locations in Chennai, Delhi, and Georgia.

Now coming to his other ventures, Vijay Thalapathy has collaborated with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for his next. The latest buzz about the film is that Bollywood actress Disha Patani is being considered to play the leading lady in Thalapathy66.

On a different front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special role in Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer action drama Acharya.

