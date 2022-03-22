Beast vs KGF: Chapter 2: Thalapathy Vijay & Yash's much-anticipated films to compete at box office

The biggest, anticipated and awaited movies of South, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 are all set to clash at the box office. The two biggies will compete with each other in summer, Beast on April 13 and KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14. But, a day advantage for KGF: Chapter 2, as it will ride solo on 13, Wednesday, huge profit and records are expected.

Both being the biggest action movies from the South, it is to be awaited to see which one will take the first place. However, it is to be noted that fans have been waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter for 2 years as it continuously got postponed since 2020 because of the pandemic. Beast, on the other side, went on floors last year and has made it to the theatres on time. The buzz and response for Beast is huge as the two songs from the movie Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana became chartbusters.

While Beast is a Tamil movie, KGF: Chapter 2 is a pan-Indian movie, which will get released worldwide in all South languages including Hindi. Today, a new poster of Thalapathy Vijay was released to announce that the much-awaited film will hit the theaters on April 13. Previously, it was said that Beast will release on 14, they preponed a date to give space to KGF: Chapter 2 at the market.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and marks come back to Kollywood after 9 years. Anirudh Ravichander is a music composer.

KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and tells the story of Rocky Bhai, the legendary warrior who fights against all odds to emerge as a true victor. Also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.

