Beast's Arabic Kuthu: Vijay's swag, Pooja Hegde's dance moves & Anirudh's music makes it a party anthem

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde is one of the much-awaited Tamil films of 2022. Amidst the high buzz, the makers have released the first song from the film titled, Arabic Kuthu. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander & Jonita Gandhi.

For the unversed, the lyrics of the song are penned by Sivakarthikeyan, Arabic Kuthu is a fusion of Arabic music and Tamil kuthu (folk) beats. "Let's go pan-world," Anirudh earlier said in a hilarious yet catchy teaser video of the song.

Check out the full song of Arabic Kuthu below:

Beast is currently in the post-production stage. The much-awaited film has set high expectations among moviegoers since Day 1. According to social media buzz, the makers have planned to release the film in cinemas on April 14, clashing with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Also, this is for the first time, Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space. Beast will be special for Pooja as it marks her return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She was last seen in Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012. Later on, she shifted to doing more Telugu movies.

Meanwhile, after Beast, Vijay will move on to Dil Raju's upcoming production, Thalapathy 66, to be helmed by Vamsi Paidipally.

On the other hand, Nelson will kickstart his next with superstar Rajinikanth.