Beauty Hacks: Malavika Mohanan shares her 3 EXCLUSIVE basic & important DIY skincare treatments

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Dhanush co-starrer Maaran is quite particular when it comes to her skincare rituals. The stunner, who is known for her glowing skin, swears by a few home remedies that work wonders on her. As we all know it is so important to treat yourself with good skincare.

Well, Malavika Mohanan shares some great kitchen ideas to engage in some skincare that are quick yet important.

Morning skincare routine: "On normal days, it is all about washing my face, applying moisturiser and a little bit of sunscreen even if I'm stepping out for gym. However, on the days when I'm shooting, the first thing I do in the morning is, take ice water in a bowl and dip my face in it. It tightens your pores and makes your skin like a canvas before you start applying your makeup".

DIY skincare remedies: "I grew up with a Malayali mother who is majorly into ayurvedic remedies. I use coconut oil a lot on my face as a makeup remover also. I use it also on days when I have acne, rashes on my skin, a multipurpose thing for me. I also use a lot of yoghurt, like take a spoon of it and mix with little red sandalwood powder and apply that as a face pack which is very good to keep your skin nourished, de-tan and good for acne-prone skin."

Yoghurt + sandalwood powder face pack

​coconut oil

ice water bowl

One makeup product you cannot do without: I really like lip and chin tints...too much blush looks you look alive.

3 makeup/skin essentials you do not travel without: lip balm, lip and cheek tint and one basic foundation that is true to my skin tone.

Also Read: 5 Times Rashmika Mandanna showed how to make tracksuits a fashion statement in Summers

Meanwhile, check out her latest interview on latest release Maaran and more.