Bedurulanka 2012 First Look OUT: Kartikeya Gummakonda's intriguing avatar is simply nerve-racking

With Neha Shetty of 'DJ Tillu' fame as the female lead, the project will share the story of the "biggest hoax ever played" in history. The film is set against the backdrop of a village, where people believe the end of the world is near.

After Valimai, actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will next grace the silver screen with Clax's directorial Bedurulanka 2012. Increasing the excitement for the drama, the makers have unveiled the gripping first-look poster for the movie. The picture shows the protagonist in casual black attire, with some intense expressions.

Talking on the occasion, producer Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni (Benny) said, “Our ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ motion poster gives an insight into the unique concept of the film. The story is based on the consequences commencing around the ‘End of an epoch’ in a village. It’s an out-n-out fun entertainer. Kartikeya, Neha Shetty’s combo will be eye-candy. Shooting is in the final stage. We shot in & around Yanam, Kakinada, Godavari. There are 5 songs in the film with extraordinary music by melody Brahma Manisharma Garu. Late Srivennela Seetharama Shastry Garu wrote a beautiful song for this film. The camera work is superb, Artwork is fantastic. Exciting drama, comedy, and emotions will be the major highlights of the movie. Visuals will take the audience to a new world of Bedurulanka. We’re planning to bring this new-age concept film in the new year”

Additionally, director Clax was also quoted saying, “It’s a Dramedy (Drama+Comedy) genre film. You will see a new performer in Kartikeya. The story is based on comedy, emotions, and thrill with a native village backdrop. We’ve strong content in this film along with hilarious comedy.”

About Bedurulanka 2012

The cast of Bedurulanka 2012 further includes Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath, and Divya Narni in prominent roles, along with others.

