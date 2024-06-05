Before Indian 2, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian ending explained: What happens after Senapathy stabs his son Chandru at the airport?

Released over 28 years ago, Indian still stands as a true cult classic for both actor Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar. As the film’s sequel Indian 2 is all set to arrive on the big screens soon, it seems only fair to take a walk down memory lane of the first installment.

Back in the 1996 film, we saw Kamal Haasan play dual characters on the big screens as both father and son. The movie featured him as a former freedom fighter called Senapathy who moonlights as the vigilante Indian. On the other hand, the actor also played his son, Chandrabose aka Chandru who could go to any extent to lead a respectable life in society.

Premise of Indian

The premise of Indian starts off with Chennai’s police department led by CBI officer Krishnaswamy investigating the serial killings happening in the city. Over time, several government employees die in the same manner, being paralyzed first and subsequently getting stabbed.

Upon further investigation, the police identified that the killings were done by someone who is more than 70 years of age. Their investigation led them to understand the user also knows the traditional art of Varma Kalai which is how he manages to paralyze his enemies, before stabbing them. All suspicions and clues lead them to a former freedom fighter Senapathy.

The old man, skillful in his techniques and holding a strong sense of ideology is completely against the practice of corruption. However, this becomes the very reason for a personal loss in his life, which prompts him to take up the mantle of ‘Indian.’

However, on the contrary, his son, Chandru believes in being practical in life and lives under corrupt manners. Despite being an unemployed youth initially, the moment he lands a government job, he too becomes the pallbearer of corruption and inadvertently becomes the reason for many deaths. Now, Senapathy has to end the life of his son, to send a message that no one escapes under his watchful eyes.

Ending of Indian

The climax of Indian takes place when Senapathy finds out about his son’s corrupt manners and vows to take matters into his own hands. Despite being apprehended by the police, he makes a break for it and hunts down his son at an airport.

After a long chase, the veteran freedom fighter finally stabs and subdues his son, only for him to hit an oil tank and go up in flames. Even though it is initially shown that Senapathy might have also perished in the accident, the police identify that he escaped at the very last moment.

Like clockwork, the vigilante hero calls them and asks them to let the public know he is still alive. Along with his message, a threat is also made when he says, “An Indian never dies” and will be back when he is needed.

With Indian 2 and Indian 3 already confirmed to hit the big screens in the subsequent months, it’ll be wonderful to witness how the story goes from there. Along with that, it will also be interesting to see how the events of the first film will be addressed as well.

