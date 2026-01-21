Before Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit, Prabhas to rejoin Fauzi sets after Italy vacation? Find out

Prabhas recently hit the big screens with the horror-comedy flick The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. Now, it appears that the actor will soon resume the shoot of Fauzi after returning from Italy later this week.

Prabhas to rejoin Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi sets this week?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Prabhas is currently vacationing in Italy. The actor is expected to return this weekend and is likely to rejoin the shoot of Fauzi soon after. A major portion of the film is said to have already been completed on a massive set constructed specifically for the period action drama.

After wrapping up the shoot for Fauzi, the actor is expected to begin the initial schedule of Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, following which he will resume filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

As per the report, the period actioner is expected to release around Dussehra or November 2026. Initially, the makers had planned to release the movie on Independence Day this year, but the final release date will now depend on the completion of the shoot.

However, all these details remain speculative for now and will only be confirmed by the makers.

More about Fauzi

Fauzi is an upcoming period epic starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film features the actor as a soldier of the Azad Hind Force and presents an alternative, fictionalized retelling of historical events.

The movie is set to feature internet sensation Imanvi as the female lead, with veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher appearing in key roles.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in a lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy flick revolves around the story of Raja and his rivalry with his late grandfather, a malevolent spirit who haunts a mansion.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. The film received underwhelming responses from both critics and audiences upon its release.

Looking ahead, the Rebel Star will headline the cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With Triptii Dimri as the co-lead, the movie is slated for release on March 5, 2027.

