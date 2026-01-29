Before Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film, Jailer 2 director Nelson to debut in Telugu with Jr NTR? Find out

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is currently filming his next movie, Jailer 2. While reports indicate that the filmmaker is set to helm a film starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, it is now being speculated that he might make his Telugu debut ahead of it by directing a film with Jr NTR in the lead.

Nelson Dilipkumar to debut in Telugu with Jr NTR film?

According to online reports, director Nelson Dilipkumar has lined up several impressive projects. The Beast director is currently working on Jailer 2, which will serve as a sequel to the 2023 film Jailer.

After wrapping up the Rajinikanth starrer’s shoot, the filmmaker is expected to helm a project with Jr NTR in the lead. Following his debut venture in Telugu cinema, the director is likely to move into the production of the much-anticipated film starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Reportedly, the promo shoot for the Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan starrer is slated to take place in February. The project is said to have renowned cinematographer, director, and actor Rajiv Menon behind the camera. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, an official announcement is expected soon.

Nelson Dilipkumar’s next film

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is currently filming Jailer 2. The Rajinikanth-starrer will continue the story of ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian after the events of the first instalment. With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles, the movie will also feature Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview, Mithun Chakraborty hinted that the film may feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. However, an official confirmation has not yet been made by the makers. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to appear in a special dance number.

While a release date is yet to be announced, the makers are reportedly aiming to release the film by mid-2026.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR is currently working on the tentatively titled NTRNeel. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action entertainer is slated for release on June 25, 2026.

Apart from Tarak, the film is said to feature Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Not Independence Day, Prabhas’ Fauzi with Hanu Raghavapudi to release on Dussehra 2026? Here’s what we know