Before Rorschach: When Mammootty aced dark and intense roles on the silver screen

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is totally busy with his acting career. The 71-year-old actor is one of the very rare actors, who have constantly rediscovered themselves with brave character choices. Mammootty is now receiving rave reviews for his stellar performance in the recently released film Rorschach. The veteran actor portrayed the central character Luke Antony, who can go to any extent for his revenge in the film, which is helmed by Nisam Basheer. With Rorschach, Mammootty once again proved his expertise in playing twisted, dark, and intense characters, to near perfection. For the uninitiated, the megastar who never believed in maintaining an onscreen image had made some very brave choices at the various stages of his acting career. Mammootty is one of the few actors who won a National Film Award for Best Actor, for a performance in an out-and-out negative role. The actor, who is best known for his cop roles, has portrayed both positive and negative shades of roles in the same genre.

Here we present Mammootty’s best performances in dark and intense roles. Have a look… Mammootty’s performance in Puzhu

The megastar’s performance in the recently released Ratheena directorial Puzhu was loved by the audiences. The movie featured Mammootty in the role of a paranoid ex-police officer who controls the life of his young son and others, with an iron fist. The veteran actor’s character in the film is not an ideal man in any way but is the product of every toxicity society has to offer. And it is the reason why Kuttan from Puzhu has been considered one of the bravest career choices ever made by the megastar in his illustrious career. Puzhu, which had a direct OTT release on Sony LIV also featured a stellar star cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Appunni Sasi. Mammootty as CK Raghavan in Munnariyippu

Mammootty teamed up with veteran cinematographer-turned-director Venu for the psychological thriller Munnariyippu, in 2014. The film revolved around a journalist named Anjali who is trying to write an autobiography on convict CK Raghavan. He is sentenced to life imprisonment for committing two murders. However, Raghavan claims that he never committed the murders thus raising curiosity in Anjali, and it leads to unexpected events. The veteran actor stole the show with his performance as CK Raghavan and portrayed the layers of his complex character to near perfection. His performance in the mindblowing climax of the film (especially that devilish smile combined with spine-chilling voice modulation) is an absolute treat to watch. Mammootty’s triple role in Paleri Manikyam

Mammootty played a triple role as Murikkinkunnathu Ahmed Haji, his son Khalid Ahmed, and private detective Haridas, in Ranjith’s film, which is based on TP Rajeevan’s novel of the same name. The megastar delivered one of the finest performances in his career in the three roles, which are drastically different from each other. While the character of Detective Haridas reminded Mammootty’s signature performances, Khalid Ahmed brought out a never-seen-before side of the megastar. But it was his portrayal of Ahmed Haji, a sex-addicted feudal landlord who is accused of the first-ever murder case registered after the Kerala state was formed, that won the hearts of audiences. It is undoubtedly one of the finest yet most underrated performances of the megastar. Mammootty’s performance as Bhaskara Patelar in Vidheyan