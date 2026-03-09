Before Suriya’s Vaadivaasal, Vetrimaaran to work with Kamal Haasan and film Vada Chennai 2?

Director Vetrimaaran is currently working on his upcoming film Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. As the spin-off film is in the works, it appears that the filmmaker might work on Vada Chennai 2 and a film with Kamal Haasan before joining hands with Suriya for Vaadivaasal.

Is director Vetrimaaran eyeing to work with Kamal Haasan?

According to online reports, director Vetrimaaran is expected to join hands with Kamal Haasan for a new film. Reportedly, the rumored project will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S. Thanu, who is also producing Arasan. However, this remains a rumor for now, and official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Apart from the possible Kamal Haasan project, the director is also expected to first film Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush and later move on to the project Vaadivaasal with Suriya.

Vetrimaaran’s work front

Vetrimaaran is currently filming the movie Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. The gangster actioner is set within the Vada Chennai cinematic universe and serves as a spin-off of the Dhanush-starrer. With Vijay Sethupathi as the co-lead, the film also features Tourist Family fame Yogalakshmi and Chaitra J Achar in key roles.

The movie has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with the director.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films

Kamal Haasan was last seen in a lead role in the movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film featured STR as the co-lead, along with Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and several others in pivotal roles. The movie received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

The actor is next set to appear in the lead role in a film tentatively titled KH237. Directed by the action duo Anbarivu and written by Syam Pushkaran, the film will feature music composed by Jakes Bejoy. While official confirmation is still awaited, the movie is expected to go on floors after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections conclude.

Additionally, Kamal Haasan is expected to reunite with Rajinikanth on the big screen for an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion, which is set to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

