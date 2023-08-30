'Being jealous and possessive is not cool': When Samantha Ruth Prabhu got candid about relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the film. She is popularly known for her acting skills, and looks and also enjoys a huge fan base on social media. While the actress is currently single and not ready to mingle, here's a throwback when she shared about her big no-nos in a relationship.

Samantha not cool with jealousy and possessive in relationship

Samantha in a throwback interview opened up about the things she thinks are not cool in a relationship. The actress shares that jealousy and possessiveness are a few things she doesn't think are cool in a relationship. However, she mentioned that it is right to be caring but being jealous and possessive are not good to run a relationship successfully.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fell in love with her first co-star Naga Chaitanya while shooting for her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave. After dating many years, they tied the knot in 2017 but parted ways in 2021. The couple are officially divorced.

Samantha enjoys a break from work for six months

Meanwhile, currently, Samantha is on a break from acting for six months. The actress took this decision to focus on her health and make time for herself after hectic personal and professional time. She is making the most of her sabbatical and has also been sharing glimpses on social media.

The actress shared through her Instagram story that she is enjoying a road trip in California. It is reported that for a few months, she will be staying in the United States to get treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis. The actress is reportedly accompanied by her mom in the US.

Upcoming projects

On the work terms, Samantha will be seen on the big screen in less than two days with her upcoming film Kushi. The romantic drama is gearing up for grand release on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features Vijay Deverakonda opposite Samantha. The film is a beautiful tale of love and marriage.

