From being trolled for romancing Nayanthara to getting body shamed, here are lesser known facts of Yogi Babu

One of the leading comedians of the Tamil film industry, Yogi Babu left his fans surprised as he got married to Manju Bhargavi today, February 5 at his ancestral temple in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. The photos of the couple from their wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media and fans have been showering them with congratulatory wishes. On the work front, Yogi, who was a part of Rajinikanth's Darbar, is one of the busiest actors in Kollywood currently. While his marriage is the talk of the town, here's a look at some facts about the actor-comedian that not know about.

Do you know every big Tamil film has a part for Yogi Babu? Yes, the actor has worked with Vijay, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth, Thala Ajith among others. He has also worked with Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Kolamaavu Kokila. His hit number ‘Kalyaana Vayasu’ from Kolamaavu Kokila hit the headlines after he was trolled for romancing Nayanthara. During one of the interviews with The News Minute, Yogi Babu opened up about the same. He said, "Her fans are screaming at me. When director Nelson called me and informed me about a montage song shoot with Nayanthara and myself. I was shell shocked, in fact uncomfortable. I’m happy that Nayanthara herself took it so sportively, being such a top heroine, it’s great of her."

He’s usually body-shamed for laughs but the actor takes it sportingly and has featured in several big films till date. However, he doesn't like to talk about his struggles. Babu has been clear about one thing that the will never discuss his struggles in public and want his work to be talked about.

The Kollywood comedian-actor looks up to Senthil of the iconic Senthil-Goundamani duo.

Babu manages to stay away from controversies by following only one policy and its do not take suggests and trust people. During an interview with The Hindu, the actor said, "I always remember that there was a time when I struggled to earn Rs 50. Only my slippers know my journey."

Unlike others, Yogi Babu doesn't have a team of 5 or 10. He manages to stand out with his comedy by not taking anyone's help. In the interview with TNM, he said, "Leave alone having a team, I have never even spoken dialogues from another outsourced writer. All of my comedy is spontaneous, after working out the situation with the director. For some specific scenarios, the comedy is written beforehand by the director or the writer, where we will not have a say. But otherwise, it’s just me."

