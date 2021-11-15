Bejoy Nambiar heaps praise on Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kurup’: Intriguing take on the urban legend

Dulquer Salmaan led much anticipated mega venture ‘Kurup’ hit the theaters on 12 November. The film has garnered immense praise from the audiences and critics alike. Dulquer has garnered praise for his fantastic performance as the fugitive Kurup. Dulquer and Bejoy have previously collaborated together on the anthology ‘Solo’ which consisted of four different short films. Bejoy Nambiar took to Instagram and shared a video from the theater watching ‘Kurup’. He heaped tremendous praise on Dulquer and mentioned that the actor had pulled out ‘all the stops and delivers an intriguing take on the urban legend with some solid supporting cast’.

Kurup’s pre-release event happened in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Dulquer spoke about Kurup at the event and said, “Kurup is a special film for me and the team. From whatever glimpse you have seen, you can understand the amount of effort we have put into it. I promise you this (glimpse) is merely one percent of the film. I am very sure it’s going to be an amazing experience for everybody who is going to watch it. The story and idea (of the movie) are universal and that is why we are releasing it across languages. It always makes me happy to come back to Hyderabad.”

Dulquer shared an anecdote about his first film Ustad Hotel and said, “During my first film Usthad Hotel, when I visited Hyderabad, some fans would tell me, ‘I saw Usthad Hotel,’ and I was like, ‘How did you see it?’ There was no OTT then, and it wasn’t on YouTube. They would tell me, ‘Oh, we just search for the best films of 2012. Found this film on the list, and we watched it.’ That is the level of love that they have for cinema across languages.”

Also Read| Kurup Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's crime thriller is a hit or flop? Check out what audience has to say