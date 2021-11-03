Bejoy Nambiar on not being able to watch Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe at Mumbai’s iconic Aurora cinema

Bejoy Nambiar on not being able to watch Rajinikanth's Annaatthe at Mumbai's iconic Aurora cinema
Bejoy Nambiar on not being able to watch Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe at Mumbai’s iconic Aurora cinema
Rajinikanth’s latest release ‘Annaatthe’ is making all the buzz ahead of the Diwali release. Fans and cinema owners are excited considering Annaatthe is a massive release and is expected to gross huge numbers at the box office. Celebrate director Bejoy Nambiar spoke about not being able to watch a Rajinikanth film at the iconic Aurora cinema in Mumbai. Aurora is known to host a huge crowd during the first-day first show watch of a Rajini film with all the whistles, bells, and mania. In a chat with ETimes, Bejoy expressed his disappointment of not being able to enjoy the Rajinikanth film at Aurora.

Bejoy said, “All the cinemas are recovering from the Covid implications and Nambi sir also is doing the same. I had a long chat with him about the status of the theatre and I am hoping he can restart that as soon as possible. We will be able to go there and watch movies like we used to. I would have loved to go and watch Rajni sir’s film at Aurora first day first show, too. I guess I will have to do that at the nearest multiplex now.”

Cinema owner Nambi also expressed his disappointment and said, “It is not a financial loss but the emotional loss that is hurting me the most. And it’s because I cannot play Rajni sir’s film at my cinema hall.” He added, “The big players have entered the distribution sector and therefore we missed a chance to distribute the film and secondly the 50 percent occupancy mandate by the Government would be of no use to our cinema hall nor for Rajni fans who come in large numbers to Aurora for every release.”

