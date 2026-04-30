Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and wife Kavya Reddy return to Hyderabad after wedding in Tirupati; WATCH

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and his wife Kavya Reddy have returned to Hyderabad after their wedding in Tirupati. The duo was spotted together as they were papped by paparazzi at the airport.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy return to Hyderabad after their wedding in Tirupati

In a viral video, Sai can be seen donning an all-white kurta, while his wife Kavya Reddy opts for a casual look as they make their way out of the airport.

Here’s the post:

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya exchanged vows during an auspicious late-night traditional wedding ceremony at 11:13 PM on April 29, 2026. The ceremony took place in Tirumala in the presence of their family and close friends.

In pictures that surfaced online, Sai appeared in a traditional ivory and gold ensemble, complete with sacred garlands and a statement gold choker. On the other hand, Kavya complemented him in a cream-toned saree and adorned traditional temple jewelry.

Recently, Sai shared a post on social media featuring pictures with his wife. Following their Tirumala wedding, the couple is expected to host a grand reception on May 1, 2026, in Hyderabad. The event is likely to be a star-studded affair, with several prominent names from the Telugu film industry and social circles expected to attend.

Over the past week, the actor met stars like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others to personally invite them to the wedding reception.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ work front

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas was last seen in a lead role in Kishkindhapuri . The horror thriller, written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati, starred Anupama Parameswaran as the co-lead. The film received positive reviews from critics and emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

Looking ahead, Sai Sreenivas will next be seen in lead roles in films like Tyson Naidu and Haindava.

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