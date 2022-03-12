Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' father Suresh condemns cheating case allegations & issues a statement

Since yesterday, there were rumours doing bouts in the industry that Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas and his father Suresh have been booked under the cheating case by Hyderabad police. The father-son duo were allegedly cheating a financier to the tune of Rs 85 lakh. The financier had approached the court complaining that the producer and his son took the money in installments from him during 2018 to make a movie. Sravan claimed that the producer had promised to take him as an assistant producer for a film to be made under the direction of Malineni Gopichand.

However, now, Bellamkonda Suresh, father of Sreenivas and producer, reacted to the rumours and strongly condemned them. He issued a press statement, which read, Saran hails from my village and he used to ask for movie tickets. This is a deliberate attempt to defame my family’s reputation. He has also targeted my sons, Sreenivas and Ganesh who are earning fame with their films. I have not taken a single penny from anyone. If there are proofs, he should produce them before police and media. I am ready for any punishment. He claims this incident happened in 2018. If that is the case, why he did not make a single phone call to me. He should produce call history as proof," Bellamkonda said.

"I will not tolerate anyone trying to harm my children. I would make life hell for them in legal ways itself. I will file a defamation on him. They are just trying to pull my sons down. A politician is behind him trying to trouble us. Very soon I will reveal all the proofs and also scams they committed. I did not get any notice from police till now. I will co-operate if needed."

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is making his Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi which is being directed by VV Vinayak under Pen Studios.

