Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas-Kavya Reddy Wedding: Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal attend Hyderabad reception

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Tirumala on April 29, 2026. After their soul-stirring, traditional nuptials, they were spotted returning to Hyderabad to host a magnificent wedding reception on Friday night. The evening was nothing short of a cinematic spectacle as the crème de la crème of the Telugu film industry arrived at the venue to bless the newlyweds. Take a look!

Celebs attend Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy’s wedding reception

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy are finally married. Even though they had an intimate ceremony, they made sure to invite the who’s who of the entertainment industry to their star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad.

Industry stalwart, megastar Chiranjeevi made a grand entry, looking timeless as always. He was seen sharing a warm moment with the groom’s father, veteran producer Bellamkonda Suresh, and spent considerable time interacting with the couple and posing with them.

Another biggie, Nagarjuna, also graced the event, accompanied by his son Naga Chaitanya. They brought their signature charm and elegance to the stage and congratulated the newlyweds for stepping into the new and wonderful phase of life.

Among them was actress Kajal Aggarwal, who shared a lovely bond with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. At the event, she made heads turn in a stunning saree with an embellished blouse. Having worked with Sreenivas in the past, her appearance felt like a sweet reunion. Dressed to the nines, Kajal was seen congratulating the couple and posing for the shutterbugs with husband Gautham.

Other notable attendees included actors Gopichand, Aadi, Shiva Kandukuri, Sree Kamal, and Sundeep Kishan, among many other young stars and veteran directors.

Coming to the couple of the hour, groom Sreenivas looked every bit the dapper donning a black suit with shiny crystals and diamonds all over her jacket. As for his wife, the bride Kavya stunned in a two-piece Indo-western dress which was studded with silver crystals all over.

Kavya and Sreenivas’s Tirumala wedding was held at the auspicious 11:13 PM muhurtham. On the work front, Sreenivas has Tyson Naidu and Haindava coming up.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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