Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas ties the knot with Kavya Reddy in Tirumala; Couple looks regal in first PICS from wedding

Tollywood’s favorite action star, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, officially started a new chapter of his life by tying the knot with his ladylove, Kavya Reddy, in the holy town of Tirumala. Ditching the big fat wedding trend, the couple chose a path of spiritual purity and tradition. After their midnight nuptials, unseen pictures from their intimate wedding went viral online. Check them out below!

Unseen glimpses from Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’s wedding

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy exchanged vows during an auspicious late-night traditional wedding ceremony at 11:13 PM on April 29, 2026.

The ceremony was conducted at Tirumala in the presence of their family and friends. In the unseen pictures, the Tyson Naidu actor looked like a vision in a traditional ivory and gold ensemble, complete with sacred garlands and a magnificent gold choker that exuded old-world charm.

His wife, Kavya Reddy, redefined bridal elegance in a matching cream-toned saree. She adorned exquisite traditional temple jewelry and a classic mathapatti. According to reports, the couple’s wedding attire was custom-designed by the renowned designer Shravan Kumar, who gave their classical Indian aesthetics a modern touch.

Ahead of their big day, the couple made it official by hosting a small family gathering. Soon after, he dropped multiple pictures from the event and penned a heartfelt note for his partner, Kavya.

Captioning the carousel of images, Sreenivas expressed, “To my Kavyaamma, Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together. With love, Your Sreeni.”

Well, the celebrations are far from over. After their Tirumala wedding, the couple is expected to host a grand reception on May 1, 2026, in Hyderabad. This event is expected to be a star-studded gala, with the who’s who of the Telugu film industry and socialites marking their attendance.

For more updates on Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy’s wedding, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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